Sleaford Town floored by Kirby Muxloe fightback

Sleaford Town boss Jamie Shaw was left frustrated after watching his improving side throw away a winning position on Saturday.

Having picked up seven points from their previous five matches, Town fans might have been cautiously optimistic of taking something at home to Kirby Muxloe.

And a Tom Figura strike, his sixth of the season, and an own goal put the Green Army 2-1.

But a second-half collapse allowed the Leicestershire side to turn the game on its head and run out 5-2 winners.

It was the second disappointment of the week after conceding an 89th-minute winner at Wisbech last Wednesday in a 2-1 defeat.

“The last few weeks have seen some much-improved performances and we have edged closer to a group in lower mid-table,” said Shaw.

“But unfortunately Saturday’s performance wasn’t good enough.”

Town have a quick chance to make amends in front of their own fans at Eslaforde Park tonight (Wednesday - ko 7.45pm) against ninth-placed Holbeach.

They put six goals past Town on opening day and then another four in a Knockout Cup tie, but Shaw believes it will be a good measure of his team’s recent improvement.

“Holbeach have beaten us well twice already this season, so it will be a good test of how far we have progressed,” he added.

Then on Saturday comes a trip to another top 10 side, Harborough Town, when Shaw hopes to have captain Alan Forwood back.

But the match may well come too soon for Michael Hayden in his comeback from injury.