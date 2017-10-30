Sleaford Town make it back-to-back UCL wins

A wind-assisted winner helped Sleaford Town make it back-to-back wins in the United Counties League on Saturday.

Town had gone 15 games searching for the their first Premier Dvision win after a summer of upheaval which saw their new manager and much of the first team squad walk out just weeks before the season kick-off.

But following the 3-2 comeback win over St Andrew’s seven days earlier, Jamie Shaw’s side dug in to edge past Cogenhoe United 1-0 on Saturday.

As in their previous win, moments of high quality were rare, with Simon Bolland hitting the winner in just the fourth minute when his 40-yard volley caught the wind and sailed in.

Town looked doomed after picking up just one point from their opening 12 games, but have since taken seven points from the last five to move within a point of moving out of the bottom three, and just five adrift of Wellingborough Town in 15th.

Town: Doran, Worthington, Moyses, Skipper, Forwood, Warman, Bolland, Pemberton, Figura, Couzens, Hayden.

Sleaford are back on the road for successive away trips. On Tuesday night they were due to visit mid-table Peterborough Northern Star, and on Saturday they head to Northampton Sileby Rangers who sit 16th. Kick-off is 3pm.

* There was disappointment in the Lincs Senior Trophy, however, when they were knocked out 3-1 at UCL Division One side Bourne Town last Tuesday, Robert Lee getting Town’s consolation.