Sleaford Town see off Pinchbeck in county cup

Sleaford Town secured only their second win of the season as they enjoyed more knockout success last Wednesday.

A Thomas Figura double helped Town see off Pinchbeck United 3-1 in round one of the Lincolnshire Senior Trophy.

The Green Armny’s only other win of the season came in the United Counties League Cup at Melton.

Pinchbeck play in the tier below Town, but are riding high in UCL Division One after a good start to the season.

The visitors were ahead after they were awarded what looked a harsh penalty, with Archie Moyses converting the spot kick.

Figura doubled the advantage with a neat lob, but Town looked set for a nervous finale as Pinchbeck pulled one back with only 10 minutes to go.

But Figura made sure of the win with another lob to ensure Sleaford’s progress.

Their reward wis an away quarter-final tie against another UCL Division One side, Bourne Town.