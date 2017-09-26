Sleaford Town slip to two further defeats in league and cup

Sleaford Town’s tough start to the season continued with two more heavy defeats in the league and cup last week.

Town went out of the United Counties League Knockout Cup 4-1 at Holbeach United last Wednesday, and then shipped four goals for the third match running as they were beaten 4-2 at home to Rothwell Corinthians on Saturday.

The cup had provided Town’s only victory this season - at Melton Town in round one – but any hopes of a cup run were dashed at fifth-placed Holbeach who were 3-0 up at the break.

George Zuerner made it 4-0 for the hosts just five minutes into the second half, before Thomas Figura claimed a consolation for Town 18 minutes from time.

Jamie Shaw’s men faced another tough assignment at Eslaforde Park, but George Couzens’ 21st-minute strike gave them hope.

However, a poor second-half performance consigned the home side to a 4-2 defeat, leaving them with one point from their opening 10 matches.

And the games keep coming thick and fast, as Town host Yaxley in the league tonight (Wednesday) from 7.45pm before making the trip to Desborough Town on Saturday for a 3pm kick-off.

There was better news for Sleaford Sports Amateurs as they climbed up to fifth with a comprehensive 6-0 win at CGB Humbertherm on Saturday.

Chris Funnell got the visitors off the mark in just the 12th minute before Seb Firman doubled the lead just eight minutes later.

And Funnell added his second and Town’s third on the half-hour mark.

There was no respite for CGB after the break as Lee Llewellyn joined the party with two goals in nine minutes before Liam Tunstall rounded off the scoring 10 minutes from time.

On Saturday, they host Brigg Town Development at Eslaforde Park (3pm kick-off).