Sleaford Town U15s look to build on strong start

Sleaford Town Under 15 Boys are riding the crest of a wave after making a superb start to the season.

They current sit second in the Mid-Lincs B League thanks to a four-game winning run, which was brought to a halt last weekend by Market Rasen, They return to action this Sunday in the Under 15s League Cup when they host Ruston Sports at Eslaforde Park (kick-off 10.45am).

The team wishes to say a big thank-you to their sponsors for the year, Speedway Hand Carwash, of Ruskington, and Dickinson Developments, of Sleaford, who allowed the team to purchase a new kit and essential training items.