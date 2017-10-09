Sleaod Sports Amateurs hit nine in county cup rout

Sleaford Sports Amateurs hit the goal trail once again on Saturday as they put nine past Epworth Colts in the Lincs FC County Junior Cup.

Amateurs have now scored 28 goals in five straight wins, and sit third in the Lincolnshire League.

Lincolnshire league’s leading scorer Liam Tunstall found the net four times before half-time before he was subbed off in the 55th minute.

Tunstall opened the home side’s account after 24 minutes and then completed a 10-minute hat-trick to put Amateurs in control.

Chris Funnell added the fourth before Tunstall struck again eight minutes before the break.

If the first half had belonged to Tunstall, Luke Hollingworth was not to be outdone in the second.

The striker scored two in as many minutes before completing his hat-trick in the 74th minute.

He then capped a 9-2 win with his fourth goal just before full-time as Sleaford booked a third round home tie on December 2 against Limestone Rangers, 4-2 conquerors of Fulbeck United on Saturday.

Amateurs are in knockout action once again on Saturday when they host new league leaders Grimsby Borough Academy in the Supplementary Cup. Kick-off is 2.30pm at Eslaforde Park.