Town boys complete satisfying campaign

The full-time whistle brought Sleaford Town Boys’ first year in the LIFL to a close with an unfortunate home defeat to Sibsey.

Playing a year above themselves, Sleaford have surprised their older counterparts this season and taken points off every team. They were the only team to do so against champions-elect Ruston Sports.

Against Sibsey, the hosts had the better of possession during the first half with Brett Callow and Owen Park dangerous in possession, aided by the inventive passing of Jamie Jenkins.

Scott Wiles went closest for either team during the first half when his speculative long-range shot looped narrowly wide.

Sibsey made tactical changes at half-time to try and muscle back midfield superiority, and the game was held up for 10 minutes while Town keeper Scott Jenkins received treatment for a nasty cut.

Once play resumed, the game opened up and the visitors went ahead when Conner Eyes headed in a corner.

Sleaford responded almost immediately when Park’s glorious 50-yard cross-field pass fell into the stride of Callow advancing into the area.

A double challenge felled him, earning a penalty, but the keeper made a fine save, low down, to keep out Jack Charles-Myer’ spot kick.

As Town applied more pressure, with some impressive combination play around the penalty area, Sibsey’s counter-attack was always a threat.

And so it proved as Pedro Pereira nipped in at the back post to convert a low cross and double the lead.

Despite the loss, Sleaford’s first year of their two-year plan has exceeded all expectations, sitting third in the league having won and drawn more games than lost.

A number of the team have furthered their development with Sleaford Town Reserves and Sleaford Sports Amateurs this season.

More quality, committed team players are now being sought to bolster the squad this summer ahead of next season’s league and cup campaign.

Anyone interested in joining, and aged 17 or younger on August 31, 2017, should call Graham Park on 07778 622441 or email stjfc68@yahoo.com