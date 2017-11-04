Walking football scores for charity

A Sleaford sports group took part in a six-hour walking football match in aid of a boy described by his mum as a “medical mystery”.

Sleaford Over-55 Walking Football Club held the event in aid of three-year-old Matthew Chapman, the son of Victoria Chapman, 33, a sport and physical activity manager at NK Outreach, based in Sleaford, who works closely with the group.

Members taking part in the walking football marathon fundraiser, joined by Matthew Chapman, three. EMN-171031-144224001

At 15 months of age, investigations revealed parts of Matthew’s brain were smaller than they should be and doctors say he has symptoms of cerebellar atrophy.

Victoria said: “Matthew cannot move independently, he cannot feed himself, he is unable to sit, stand or roll over.”

Funds raised will help buy Matthew play equipment to increase stimulation.

The group decided to hold the fundraising marathon on Sunday at their venue - the 1Life leisure centre on East Road, Sleaford and was even paid a visit by Mayor of Sleaford Coun Jan Mathieson, and Matthew came along to cheer them too.

Victoria said it was a great day: “We had 60 people come down, and various ages gave walking football a go, and they thoroughly enjoyed it.”

The teams did themselves proud as they are on target to raise just shy of £2,000, which Victoria said was “absolutely fantastic”.

She said: “Our Just Giving web page has just reached £1,124 which is so amazing, we are all so overwhelmed.”

To donate, visit www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/matthewsmission