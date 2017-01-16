Search

YOUTH FOOTBALL: Trophy quarter-finals postponed

An open training day will be held for Sleaford Town Junior FC on Saturday, October 22

Sleaford Town Boys’ Lincolnshire Intermediate League George Addlesee Trophy Under-18 quarter-final match against Cleethorpes Town Sat was postponed on Sunday due to a waterlogged pitch at Cleethorpes Linden Homes.

Metheringham Sports Field was also waterlogged, also forcing their trophy match against Grimsby Borough to be postponed.

Both games have been re-arranged for this Sunday with kick-offs at 10.45am and 1.30pm respectively.

In the LIFL South Under-18 League, Sleaford Town travel to Lincoln Moorlands Railway on Sunday, kick-off 10.45pm.