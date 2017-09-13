India set for Dubai! Sleaford cricketer ready for Indoor World Cup

Cricketer India Freeman has been bowled over by the generosity of a Lincolnshire solicitors, who are sponsoring her to represent England in the Indoor Cricket World Cup.

Wicketkeeper India, from Sleaford, travelled to Dubai yesterday (Tuesday) to play in the women’s England under 21s team.

The 19-year-old’s travel expenses were paid for by Chattertons Solicitors and Wealth Management, which has eight branches across the county and in Nottinghamshire.

The event will attract approximately 400 players and officials competing in the Open Men’s, Open Women’s, 21 and under Men’s and 21 and under women’s divisions, with Australia the reigning world champions in each of the four divisions.

The event begins on Saturday and run for a week at Dubai’s newly renovated Insportz Club, including nations such as Australia, New Zealand, South Africa, England, Sri Lanka, India, Singapore, Malaysia and the UAE.

India, who plays for Treetops indoor cricket team in Derby, the undefeated 2017 national league champions, said: “I began my cricket journey when I was 10 at Sleaford Cricket Club, now, nine years later, I am representing England in a World Cup for the second time.

India is pictured with Edward Conway, chief executive officer of Chattertons Solicitors and Wealth Management.