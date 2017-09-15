It’s a Honda triumph

The Parker Motorsport Superkart team were in action at Anglesey in Wales, where Sleaford driver Andrew Johnson secured the overall win in the Honda Cup.

Also competing for the Metheringham-based team, Jack Layton finished fourth overall in the MSA British Championship Races and Curtis Seymour third in the Honda Cup.

Qualifying saw Johnson finish in 16th, enjoying a solid race to finish 14th overall and second in the Honda Cup.

Weather conditions meant race two started slightly behind schedule, but the rain had slowed, Johnson coming home in 11th and sitting second in the Honda Cup.

Race three on the still-damp track saw Johnson again having a great drive to 12th, which was another second in the Honda Cup and sufficient to earn him the overall class win.

The team returns to action at Oulton Park in the next round of the MSA British Championship on October 21.

Andrew Johnson is being presented with his winners trophy by Ben Edwards, clerk of the course and MSA official.