Lincolnshire CCC’s Unicorns fairytale continues with semi-final win

Lincolnshire made it through to the Unicorns Knockout Trophy final after a fine all-round team performance in the last four.

A fine bowling display gave the visitors a convincing 76-run win over Hertfordshire in the semi-final at Harpdenden.

The win set up a final against Berkshire at Wormsley on Wednesday, August 23.

On a hot day Lincolnshire won the toss and elected to bat first in front of a substantial crowd.

Louis Kimber and Jonny Tattersall, returning in place of Sam Evison, gave Lincolnshire a great start, putting on 88 for the first wicket before Tattersall was stumped for 39.

The stand proved to be Lincolnshire’s highest of the innings.

Kimber soon followed, lbw for 49, and when Dan Freeman and Matt Lineker were dismissed, Lincs were 125-4 as the hosts halted their early dominance.

Sam Wood and Adam Tillcock added what would prove a vital 45 before Tillcock was bowled, and Wood followed, caught on the boundary for a valuable 40.

Only Dominic Brown (28 not out) made any further substantial contributions as Lincolnshire were bowled out for 222 in the last of their allotted 50 overs.

Ben Waring (7 for 41) was the home side’s most successful bowler.

Lincolnshire needed early inroads in Herts’ reply and this they did to devastating effect, reducing the hosts to 17-4 inside six overs.

Alex Willerton took three of these wickets, while Matt Carter also struck.

Reece Hussain and captain Frazer then staged a steady recovery as Lincs rang the bowling changes.

The spinners then came into their own as they gradually regained control, and when Tillcock dismissed Hussain for 52 the hosts were 120-7.

And Lincolnshire soon completed a fine win with Hertfordshire finally dismissed for 146 in the 37th over.

Willerton (4 for 35) was Lincolnshire’s most successful bowler, Adam Tillcock’s 3 for 26 crucial as the game progressed.