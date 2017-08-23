Lincs CCC set for knockout final

Lincolnshire’s team for today’s Unicorns Knockout final has been announced.

The final begins this morning at Wormsley, on the estate of the late Paul Getty, where Lincolnshire’s opponents will be Berkshire.

This is a 50 overs per side contest on a ground considered to be the most picturesque in England.

The team is: C. Wilson (capt & wkt), J. Tattersall, L. Kimber, M. Lineker, C. Louth, D. Freeman, D. Brown, A. Tillcock, M. Carter, A. Willerton A. Carter, J. Timby (12th man).