Lincs ECB Premier: Burford steers Sleaford CC to valuable away win

Sleaford CC First XI recorded a much-needed victory in the Lincs ECB Premier League when they defeated Lincoln Lindum on Saturday.

The win came largely thanks to a tenacious fielding performance, highlighted by an outstanding display of wicket-keeping from Oliver Burford.

Batting first after winning the toss, Sleaford lost the early wicket of Jack Wilson before a 63-run partnership between Thomas Shorthouse and Matthew Mountain stabilised the innings.

The returning Shorthouse looked in excellent touch until he fell for 51, but overseas player-coach Cephas Zhuwao and Mountain added a patient half-century partnership.

When both batsmen fell in quick succession, Sleaford never fully recovered with no other batsman making a significant impact as Sleaford once again failed to bat out their allotted overs and were dismissed for 176, a useful but not impregnable total.

Lindum’s reply was built around a patient half-century by Bishop, but Sleaford’s spinners, aided by some excellent slip catching by Andy Hibberd kept their side in the game.

Bishop’s dismissal, to a brilliant leg-side stumping, swung the initiative in Sleaford’s favour and a determined bowling performance was eventually rewarded with a 17-run victory.

Adi Sreedharan and Zhuwao claimed three wickets each, but Burford’s three stumpings were equally important.