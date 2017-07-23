Meteringham pupils shine at schools triathlon

A total of 14 schools attended the event with children completing a 100m swim, followed by a 2km cycle and finishing with a 1.2km run.

The field of 65 children were pushed to the limit in stifling heat, cheered on by the children of Billinghay School.

Prizes were awarded to the top three teams and top three individuals.

Results (Girls’ race) – Gold: Lucy (Metheringham); Silver: Hope (Caythorpe); Bronze: Isabel (Chestnut Street).

(Boys’ race) – Gold: Jack (Rauceby); Silver: Lewis (Metheringham); Bronze: Harry (Rauceby).

(Team event) – Gold: Metheringham; Silver: Rauceby; Bronze: William Alvey.