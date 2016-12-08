ATHLETICS: Sleaford Striders retain town sponsor for popular race series

Each year Sleaford Striders organise a race series whereby members of the club are encouraged to participate in a number of races near and far.

This year, Specsavers in Southgate, Sleaford, kindly sponsored the event for the athletic club, enabling coach travel for the members to more distant events.

This part of the very busy Sleaford Striders calendar allows members who would not necessarily take part in races to have a go. The great thing about it apart from the feeling of delight at completing the race is that the members wait for each other at the finish and cheer each other in, however long it takes to complete a race.

The series has a total of 11 races, ranging from 5k through to half marathons. The members have 10 of the 11 races credited to them, allowing for holiday and sickness. First event in the series saw Chris North win the Rauceby Ripper with members of the club having success throughout the 11 races, culminating in the Clumber Park 10k trail race. At that event, Iain Bailey was the overall winner with Chris North, John Siddens, Jane James and Hannah North all picking up trophies.

During the course of the Specsavers series, 82 Sleaford Striders athletes took part. The total distance of the races was 76.6 miles and the runners covered 2,014 miles between them. The overall male winner was John Siddens, with Chris North and Rob Caven following up. Anna Thompson was first woman with Hannah North and Jane James second and third respectively.

The first race of 2017 will be the Dukeries 10 mile race and Sleaford Striders are very pleased to announce that Specsavers have once again agreed to sponsor their event.

Sleaford Striders have members ranging from aged six to 71 at the moment. The juniors meet on Monday and Wednesday with the adults getting together on a Thursday. New members are always welcome.

Full details are on the club website: www.sleafordstriders.org