ATHLETICS: Sleaford Town Runners share out annual awards

Sleaford Town Runners held their annual general meeting at The Barge and Bottle in Sleaford last Tuesday.

After the formal part of the evening was over, the proceedings turned to the club’s annual awards, prize giving and raffle.

Emma Winter

This year’s main award winners were as follows: Angie Freemantle – Chairman’s Achievement Award;

Emma Winter – Handicap Series Overall Winner and Handicap Series Female Winner; Alistair Whitaker – Handicap Series Male Winner and Male Runner of the Year.

Jayne MacArthur and Ana Hendrickson both won Female Runner of the Year Awards as they have both performed so well and they just could not be split.

To finish the evening off, Angie Freemantle won the raffle top prize which was a £50 voucher to spend at Total Sports and Supplements in Sleaford.

For anyone who would like to go and have a run with Sleaford Town Runners, the club meet at 7pm every Thursday night at The 1 Life Gym, East Road, Sleaford.