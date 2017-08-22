Bad luck strikes Gary Horspole at Cadwell Park

s

Horspole and Connell began the first 10-lap race on Saturday from the eighth row on a drying track after a heavy shower of rain, and Horspole powered the LCR Suzuki through to 16th overall and 10th in class.

They made steady progress through the field to complete the 10-lap affair in ninth place overall and seventh in their class to pick up nine more championship points.

With the top 10 finishers reversed for the race two starting grid on Sunday, Horspole and Connell began from a front row grid position.

Starting from the front row, Horspole and Connell got the hole shot to lead the field around the first lap, but it was short-lived as the more powerful outfits soon homed in on them.

On lap two they were relegated to fourth place as the series leaders Reeves/Reeves, plus the Birchall brothers, forged ahead.

They were in sixth place on lap five and looking comfortable, but disaster then struck at Chris Curve when the two following outfits crashed into Horspole and Connell, causing severe damage to the outfit and putting them out of the race.

“We were going well, but unfortunately, through no fault of our own, we were caught up in a crash with some others and the bike was quite badly damaged,” Gary said. “Luckily both of us are okay, but very disappointed as everything was going so well.

“We would just like to say, from all of the team, a massive thank-you to everyone that came to see us today and for the support that was given from friends and family.

“A huge thank-you to Jamie Arnold from Sleaford Quality Foods, for coming today. We now have some work to do to get the bike repaired and ready for the next round in Assen (Holland) in October.”

The pair remain in seventh place in the overall standings on 102 points with the next round on October 1.