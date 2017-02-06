Carre’s Grammar School basketballers swoop to county double

Carre’s Grammar School celebrated a county double as their basketballers swept to two titles on the court.

The Sleaford school’s under 14s and under 16s were crowned county champions after hosting the other district winners in round-robin tournaments.

Carre's Under 16s champions EMN-170602-180356002

A brace of Kai Waller three-pointers helped Carre’s U16s to an opening 26-14 win against Thomas Middlecott Academy, after holding off a late rally from the Kirton team.

Carre’s then boasted seven different scorers as William Farr School were defeated 28-16, with centre Bobby Singer leading his team defensively with 10 rebounds and five blocks.

The final game was a straight shoot-out as Carre’s took on De Aston School, with both teams knowing victory would make them overall champions.

The Market Rasen team started with a quick basket, but Elliott Burrell soon responded with a three-pointer.

Carre’s began to find ways to break down the De Aston zone defence after a close-fought opening, and a second Burrell three-pointer put them 19-10 ahead with two minutes left.

De Aston continued to fight for every loose ball, but Carre’s held tight to win 23-12 and take the county title, with Singer named the tournament’s Most Valuable Player.

Carre’s: L. Bucci, J. Heywood-Holt, N. Parsons, K. Waller, B. Singer, N. Rogers, A. Varney, E. Burrell, J. Burrell, X. Millar.

* Carre’s U14s found themselves seven points adrift to Spalding Grammar School after only four minutes of their opening game.

But the hosts clawed their way back, forcing the visitors into fouls and converting a high percentage of their free-throws to sneak in front at 15-14.

Carre’s then found an extra gear late on, easing to an excellent 24-14 victory.

Spalding beat De Aston 23-12 in the second game, meaning the Market Rasen school would have to beat Carre’s by more than 10 points to win the tournament.

The final game started with the tournament’s only three-point basket as the visitors landed the first blow within 20 seconds.

Carre’s struggled to cope as De Aston got the ball forward quickly and often found a free man under the basket.

The hosts finally began to find their rhythm and even briefly took the lead with two minutes left.

Yet De Aston clearly had a point to prove, and hung on to win the fixture 24-23.

It was Carre’s, however, who won overall on points difference and, like their under 16s schoolmates, will now represent Lincolnshire in the National Knockout.

Carre’s: B. Mountney-Town, K. Waller, L. Chessum, T. Skerritt, E. Lynam, H. Tear, T. Hampton, F. Armond, V. Fairchild.