Carre’s Grammar School challenge Australian guests

Carre’s Grammar School faced tough opponents as they took on their Australian cousins on the sports field.

The Sleaford school hosted 41 students and seven staff from Matthew Flinders Anglican College, in Buderim, which is located on the Sunshine Coast north of Brisbane.

Carre's netballers take on the Queensland state champions EMN-171016-133416002

The two schools competed very hard against each other during excellent matches in rugby, hockey, netball and tennis, using sport to strengthen the bond between the two schools.

The Australians had the stronger teams overall, particularly at netball, boasting a team that has been Queensland State champions for the last two years.

Having visited Carre’s twice before, with one visit in the other direction, the schools are building a very solid link, one which head of sport James Offer wishes to develop further in the future.