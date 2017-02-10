Carre’s Grammar School netballers on form at regional finals

Carre’s Grammar School netballers finished as the top side in Lincolnshire after a brilliant debut at the regional finals.

The Sleaford secondary school fielded an under 19s side at the Regional Netball Championships at Oundle School in Northamptonshire which featured the top two schools from Lincolnshire, Derbyshire, Nottinghamshire, Leicestershire, and Northamptonshire.

A committed performance from all eight girls saw them finish fourth in the region.

Carre’s head of sport, James Offer, said: “We entered the tournament not knowing what to expect from the opposing sides.

“Out of 10 teams playing, we were one of only three state schools. The other seven were all from the independent sector, and they play and train considerably more than us.

“This certainly led to some trepidation pre-tournament.”

This proved unfounded as Carre’s went on to beat West Bridgford School, Ecclesbourne School, Repton and, most importantly for the girls’ morale, Stamford High School who are generally regarded as Lincolnshire’s best team.

A disappointing 10-10 draw with Wellingborough and losses to Oakham, Oundle, Nottingham High Girls and Ratcliffe College gave them a creditable fourth-place finish.

“It is the first year Carre’s has made the regional finals, but will hopefully not be the last,” Mr Offer added. “Next year the aim is to get to the nationals.”

* In football, Carre’s are into the semi-finals of the Under 15s County Cup following a comprehensive 5-0 win at Branston Community Academy.

The win came hot on the heels of an 8-0 win over St George’s in the previous round, and came courtesy of a Tristen Skerritt hat-trick and goals from Lucca Bucci and Elliott Burrell.