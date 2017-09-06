Carre’s Grammar School pupil Joshua Newman wins world angling bronze medal with England

Young angler Joshua Newman took on the best young anglers in the world and landed a superb team medal on his international debut.

The Carre’s Grammar School pupil was part of the first English team to compete at the World Under 15s Angling Championships at the Inniscarra Lake, in Ireland.

Josh Newman EMN-170830-185235002

Joshua was selected for the final four-man squad to compete after an exhausting six-day official practise regime in Ireland ahead of the competition proper, alongside Billy kirk, Ryan Kennison and William McCranor.

Up against the 10 best teams from across the world, Josh and co were lying in silver medal position after a solid first day’s fishing with the French leading and Poland in bronze.

On the second day Team England drew a couple of very hard pegs, but managed to remain consistent to end the day in joint silver position with Poland.

England lost out on a weight countback, leaving them to settle for bronze.

Team manager Joe Roberts was pleased with the result first time with the English team having to get to grips with fishing international rules for the first time.

The established England U20 and U25s both finished in fourth place, highlighting how well the U15s had performed.

Joshua said: “I was absolutely delighted to be part of the team and proud to represent my country at my age.

“I want to thank anyone that has supported me, including Sensas Mark One, Legacy Tackle and local businesses including Hall and Halls, Sam’s Newsagent, George’s Fish and Chips, and Branch brothers.”

Joshua is now looking to improve by entering senior matches with one eye on making the future under 20s England squad.