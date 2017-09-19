Celebrate tri club birthday with duathlon

Tri3 Sleaford will be celebrating their fourth anniversary on October 21 by holding an open duathlon event from the the sports field in Heckington.

The club would like to invite any athletes and aspiring athletes to take part.

There will be a choice of two distances to try - a short course for novices and a longer course for more experienced athletes, or those wanting to challenge themselves.

The courses will be fully marked and marshalled.

Registration will be open from 8.30am with the race action starting an hour later.

The short course will include a 2.5km run, 20km bike and 1.25km run and the long course covers a 5km run, 40km bike and 2.5km run.

Entrants must be 16 years old by the race date and entries cost £7 plus £3 race day licence if a non BTF member (short) and £12 plus £3 licence (long).

Tri3 Sleaford had six members take part at the Vitruvian.

This middle distance race includes a 1,900m swim in Rutland Water, a technical and lumpy 85km bike ride and 21km run.

Tania Addlesee, James Cragg, Neil Dowsett, Debbie Carelton, Johannien Jordaan Partrick and Ian Batchelor took part.

Teammate Debbie Black completed a 5km swim of Lake Buttermere, Cumbria.

Five youngsters from Tri3 Sleaford have competed at the Harvey Haddon Junior Triathlon in Nottingham.

The event consisted of a pool swim, followed by a technical bike course and run.

George Pemberton was taking part in his first official event in the TriStart category (eight years) and competed alongside his older brother Jack and fellow juniors Abbie Wilkinson, Harry Turner and Georgia Lancaster at the event.