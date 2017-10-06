Cranwell racer Jack Bell ends long season on high note

Cranwell racer Jack Bell rounded off his summer season by securing second place in the final round of the British Flat Track Championship at Eastbourne.

Prior to that the 14-year-old scored points in all his races at Belle Vue for the British Youth Speedway to win the final event.

Jack also travelled to Wales for a ride with DTRA on the half-mile track.

Practice went well on Saturday morning and after a couple of changes to the bike he went out in race one where he had a battle with Ted Wilkinson and finished second.

But as he crossed the finish line the bike stopped, and after finally getting it running again in the pits, the machien stalled again on the start line for race two.

Jack explained: “I tried starting it but thankfully dad ran out with my pit bike so I was racing a pit bike against 85s!

“I managed to get up into second place although a long way behind the leader, but was then overtaken and completed the race in third.”

A repetition of the electrical faoult on the 150cc bike left him racing the pit bike again on Sunday and finished third again, this time just behind the runner-up.

“I couldn’t have ridden any harder as I was flat out everywhere and sat right on the mudguard down the straights, but the little pit bike did me proud,” he added.

Next up was a trial for the British Talent Cup at Silverstone where Jack got to ride a Moto3 bike along with another 89 young riders, all competing for a full-time place in the cup.

“I had a great day at Silverstone and was really happy with how everything was going, but sadly I didn’t make it into the final round,” he said.

“But it was a great day and I enjoyed the experience.”

At Eastbourne, the final round of the Flat Track series proved tough for the St Georges College student.

With just two points between him and Wilkinson overall, Jack needed a good set of results.

In the first race he tangled with a back marker and was thrown into the fence, but managed to stay on and finish in second.

He then got a bad start to race two and crashed twice in an effort to catch up, but collected nine points.

Race three went much the same way with another bad start, but he came through to finish second.

The final race went smoothly and after taking the lead at the start he was never threatened, taking the win in fine style and ending the day in second.