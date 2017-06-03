Cranwell rider makes winning start to summer campaign

Cranwell teenager Jack Bell began his summer campaign with a win at Rye House in round one of the British Flat Track Championship

The 14-year-old struggled to get to grip with the track and bike all day, but hung on to record the win.

A week later he contested only his second-ever Supermoto races at Teesside, finishing in seventh and eighth, having started the races from 11th after a depleted qualifying.

He said: “We only got three laps of qualifying in and because I’m not that comfortable in the rain I had a fast crash on my second lap.

“I managed to get back on and get one decent lap in so I qualified 11th out of 18.

“In the second race I was running in sixth, but crashed on the last turn and dropped back to eighth.”

He then turned to speedway and pit bike racing at Scunthorpe and claimed a win in each class.

“I was really pleased with how I rode the speedway bike and felt fast. In the pit bike class I was against some top lads, but I was able to cross the finish line for the win.

“I’d like to thank Richard and Anne Hollingsworth for their great organisation and my sponsors for their support – Paul Truelove, Lincs 2 Motorcycles, Motul UK, Aveland Electrical.

At Wilton Mill to contest the next Supermoto round, he began the race from 14th after disappointing qualifying, but rode well to pick up two 10th places.

Most recently he attended the MCN Bike Festival at Peterborough Showground where he rode with the British mini bikes in the indoor Supermoto, and also took park in the British Flat Track, winning all of his races.