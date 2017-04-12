Cranwell teen rider Jack Bell sweeps to championship double

Cranwell teenager Jack Bell is riding high after securing a motorcycling title in two different championships this year.

After recording a clean sweep of five wins from five at Mablethorpe in the Junior 13-15 125cc Sand Racing class last week, the 13-year-old was presented with his trophy for scoring an unassailable score of 72 points.

Jack scored maximum points in every round he contested over the winter season and proved unbeatable, finishing 38 points clear of runner-up Courtney Perkins.

“I had an amazing day racing,” he said. “I’m starting to get much faster and I’m really starting to get a feel for it.

“It’s a great way to end a fantastic season. I’ve come so far from when I first started and even improved massively since the start of the season!”

A couple of weeks prior to his Mablethorpe success, Jack won the pit bike race at Scunthorpe speedway track and also clinched the overall championship.

He also took two wins in the speedway class to finish in fourth place overall.

“It was awesome at Scunthorpe to win the championship in the pit bike class. Two wins and some second places were my best speedway results to date.

“To finish fourth in the championship, just one point away from third, was great.”

The St George’s Academy student is sponsored locally by Aveland Electrical and was invited to the opening of their new offices in Carre Street, Sleaford last week.

Sharon and Jason Palmer surprised him by presenting him with a new exhaust as a reward for winning the two championships.

He will next contest the first round of the British flat track championship at Rye House with the 150cc Honda.

“I need to get the funds together to run the 250 bike,” he added. “But I hope to get it built and bedded in with the new exhaust for the summer adult flat track class at Scunthorpe.

“I have to say a big thank-you to Jason and Sharon for their help and also my parents for their support.”