Cycling, marathon and strongwoman tests for Sleaford triathletes

With winter training complete, Tri3 Sleaford Triathlon Club were back in action last weekend at a number of events across the country.

On Saturday, Tania Addlesee took part in Lincoln’s Strongest Woman Novice Competition 2017 over five events – Hex Bar, Press Medley, Carry Medley, Yoke and Prowler push and drag back.

She had great support from the crowd who spurred her on to a great finish and medal.

Not content with competing once over the weekend, Tania joined fellow triathletes Debbie Carleton, June Jackson and Simon Jackson at the Manchester Marathon.

Two pairs completed the marathon distance as a relay with Simon and Tania covering 11 miles each and June and Debbie surprised to find themselves with just over 15 miles to complete.

In addition, Gav Meadows continued his marathon-running streak by competing the whole event in 3hr 10min 21secs.

* A little closer to home, four members of the club, Katherine Andrews, Morven Barrett, Sarah Bentley and Wendy Procter, continued their preparation for the impending triathlon series by taking part in the Southwell Sportive, a lumpy 60-mile bike route in rural Nottinghamshire.

With just over 400 cyclists taking part, it was a great event to kickstart the season.

