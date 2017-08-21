District titles for Sleaford Town bowlers

A total of 18 sets competed in Sleaford Town Bowls Club’s President’s competition on Sunday at the Town green.

The set of Linda Morris, Calum Campbell and Andrew Morris won from Nick Barnett, Trevor Cope and Andrew Bird.

Also on Sunday, four Town bowlers were in the District League finals day at Washingborough.

Jackie Wareham and Gillian Annison lost in the final of the ladies’ pairs, but Kris Moore and Neil Mapletoft won the men’s pairs final.

* Four league matches were played last week, with three wins and one defeat.

Hosting Collingham in the City League, all four Town rinks won to take 14 points and clinch the league championship with two games to spare after nearest rivals St Giles dropped four points at home.

Rink scores: Kris Moore, Larry Davies, Andrew Bird won 31-12; Calum Campbell, Richard Barnes, Neil Mapletoft won 27-11; Paul Jobson, John Parker, Roger Neaverson won 21-11; Martin Titley, David Campbell, Trevor Cope won 27-20.

* At Cherry Willingham in the District League, two winning rinks gained 10 valuable points and the aggregate 73-54.

Calum Campbell, Julie Cope and Larry Davies won 16-15, while Jackie Wareham, Bas Gilbert and Ken Irwin restricted their opponents to five singles in a 25-5 win. Cecilia Faulkner, Ken Dye and Mick Faulkner lost 16-19.

Hosting Cranwell in the Woodhall League, two winning rinks and one drawn gave Town five points.

Rink scores: Peter Annison, David Campbell, Larry Davies won 25-8; Clive Steadman, Brian Srawley, Ken Irwin won 18-15; Mick Jarrald, Ken Dye, Phil Musson drew 17-17.

* Visiting Eslaforde Park in the Sleaford League, Town won on only one rink to take two points as the aggregate was lost 84-67.

Rink scores: Cecilia Faulkner, Gillian Annison, Brian Srawley 23-15; Gerald Woodhead, Jackie Wareham, Bas Gilbert lost 16-22; Clive Steadman, Calum Campbell, Phil Musson lost 17-23; Peter Annison, Mick Faulkner, Gwen Campbell lost 10-24.