England call-up for golfer Michael

Young golfer Michael Baines has been called up to represent the England Schooboys team - despite being just 13 years old.

Despite giving away up to five years’ experience to the other competitors, the young St George’s Academy pupil (pictured) is up for the challenge.

Michael is hoping to help guide the England squad to success when they face their counterparts from Scotland at Royal Troon in September.

To book his place in the squad, Michael had to work his way through three tough qualifiers.

After finishing fifth in the Lincolnshire Schools’ competition, this allowed him to progress through to the North England qualifier at Wickham Golf Club, Durham.

There he finished eighth.

This booked him a place at the National Schoolboys Championship at Bristol’s Kendleshire Golf Club, where Michael’s two steady rounds of 73 and 73 put him in joint-fourth.

The top 12 finishers were named in the England squad.

Michael began playing golf aged seven and is a member of Sleaford Golf Club.

He is currently the under 14 county champion and has represented Lincolnshire at under 14, 16 and 18 level.