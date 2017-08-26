Entries open for 10th Spires ans Steeples Challenge

Entries have opened for the 10th anniversary Spires and Steeples Challenge this autumn.

This year’s event takes place on Sunday, October 15 and runners and walkers can choose a 26 or 13-mile route from Lincoln to Sleaford following the Spires and Steeples Arts and Heritage Trail.

All ages and abilities are encouraged to run or walk EMN-170824-164437002

The off-road trail winds through the picturesque villages of North Kesteven in aid of WheelPower which provides sports wheelchairs, training and support to disabled people.

The Challenge has attracted entrants from across the country; from serious runners to newcomers, and welcomes all ages and abilities.

Events organiser Jade Oliver said: “We have some great ideas planned for this year and are really looking forward to cheering everyone over the finish line and celebrating their fantastic achievement!”

Entry costs £18 per person for the 26-mile run/walk and £15 per person for the 13-mile run/walk.

Participants must be 16 and over to enter the 26-mile run, but anyone aged 14 or 15 can enter the 26-mile walk or 13-mile walk or run if accompanied by an adult.

To enter visit www.1life.co.uk/spiresandsteepleschallenge and follow the online entry link or call the events team on (01522) 694353.

You can also enter by post and application forms can be found on the Spires and Steeples Challenge Facebook page or through the above number.

There also be entertainment at the finish with more details set to be announced.

* For more information about the Challenge and how to get involved as a volunteer, call Jade on (01522) 694353 or email countrysidenk@1life.co.uk.