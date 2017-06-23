Fledgling Sleaford martial arts club prosper at European Championships

A Sleaford martial arts club has come away with 11 medals and a European title as they took on the best the Continent had to offer.

The seven-strong team from Sleaford Kuk Sool Won TM martial art school competed over 14 divisions at the European Championships in Norwich, and won one gold, four silver, four bronze and two copper medals for fourth place.

Kuk Sool Won TM comprises many different facets of other martial arts EMN-170622-132316002

Almost 1,000 competitors from Kuk Sool Won TM schools across Europe and the United States competed in numerous divisions at different belt levels. The Sleaford school only opened in January, but the team were well prepared having trained specifically for the tournament for a month.

The team consisted of Theodore Berry, Megan Atherton, Grace Johnson, brothers Matt and Josh Pike along with Keith’s daughter Eleanor and wife Jackie.

They will next join with other members of the town group to prepare for their next testing and then head to the UK Championships in Liverpool in November.

Their instructor, fifth degree master PKJN Keith Slack said: “I’m extremely proud of their achievements which were even more remarkable given the young age of most of the students and that they had only been practicing for four or five months.

Sleaford Kuk Sool Won TMfifth degree master PKJN Keith Slack in action EMN-170622-132328002

“For students, just to go and get on the mat and give it their best is an achievement in itself, winning a medal is merely the icing on the cake!”

Kuk Sool Won TM is a traditional Korean martial art and includes kicking, hand striking, board breaking, weapons training, sparring, acrobatics, techniques and forms.

The physical and cognitive development of children is what really motivates Keith to run the class

“Seeing them improve their confidence, co-ordination, discipline and enjoyment of something which teaches them to be physically active and learn the life-long skill of self-defence is a great thing.”

Classes are run at Sleaford Leisure Centre on Sundays.

See Kuk Sool Won TM of Sleaford Facebook page or email sleafordkuksoolwon@outlook.com for details.