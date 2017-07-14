Former Sleaford Wheelers treasurer admits stealing almost £8,000 from the club

A former treasurer of Sleaford Wheelers Cycling Club has admitted stealing thousands of pounds from the organisation.

Richard Horton, 52, of Hall Yard, Great Hale, pleaded guilty at Lincoln Crown Court to theft of £7,923 from Sleaford Wheelers on dates between March 10, 2015 and November 8, 2016.

Horton, who appeared in court in a wheelchair yesterday (Thursday), was granted bail by Recorder Mrs Anupama Thompson, and sentence was adjourned to August 3.