Fulbeck racer Shaun Balfe set for Monza showdown

Fulbeck driver Shaun Balfe and co-driver Rob Bell head to Italy this weekend, for the penultimate meeting of the International GT Open season.

Last year the Balfe Motorsport McLaren 650S GT3 arrived at Monza - the iconic home of the Italian Grand Prix – in second place in the Pro Am class.

But after their class win at Silverstone, they will now be arriving as class leaders.

“Our main rivals for the class are either the Ferraris or Lamborghinis, and I am sure they will want to put on the best show they can on home soil, like we did at Silverstone,” said Balfe.

“So I know it’s going to be tough, but we will just take each race as it comes.”

After the Monza rounds, the championship concludes at Catalunya, near Barcelona, at the end of October.

All races can be seen on the BT Sport channel.