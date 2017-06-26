Group was game for ‘Throne’

Members of the Sleaford Mountaineering Club have enjoyed a long weekend in Wales.

They visited Barmouth, a town on the west coast of Wales, and climbed Cadair Idris (the Chair or Throne of Idris), a moutain which lies at the southern end of the Snowdonia National Park.

Walkers saw the mountain in all its glory, and were able to navigate around the base of the mountain and ascend it from the east.

They then followed the ridge westward, leading towards the coast.

A spokesman from Sleaford Mountaineering Club said: “This is the second time the club has visited this part of the world as it offers terrific walking, climbing and mountain biking.”