GYMNASTICS: Sleaford club celebrates county level success

Sleaford Elite Gymnastics Club celebrated a fantastic set of results in the recent Lincolnshire County Level Six and Seven competition last Sunday.

In the club’s first county level competition for many years, they achieved a fantastic level of success against a strong field of competitors.

Sleaford Elite head coach Patsy Shields said: “We are so proud of all our competitors. For many of them it was their first experience of county level competition and they all performed brilliantly on floor, beam, bars and vault.”

The club recorded two fifth places, going to Louise Hirst and Lily-Grace Simonds, a fourth place for Scarlott Field, plus a third place podium place and a bronze medal for Alex Boland.

The cherry on top was in the shape of Louise Hirst, who took the county title for vault, achieving the highest score of the day out of 199 competitiors.

Patsy said: “Louise’s county title adds to a growing list of silverware and titles for us this year, including the Double Downie Cup and Regional Trampoline and Double-Mini Trampoline titles.

“We have had a brilliant year competitively this year and next year we have our sites firmly set not just at county titles, but at regional and national success as well.”

For more information about the club, based at Enterprise Park, Sleaford, contact 01529 968080 or sleafordelite@outlook.com.