GYMNASTICS: Sleaford club put in medal-winning performances

Sleaford Gymnastics Club were invited recently to participate in the Robin Hood Invititational event by coach Claire Starkey who guided Becky and Ellie Downie to the Olympics.

Sleaford club head coach Sammi Emsley said: “The girls had a wonderful time. It was a great pleasure and very exciting for the girls to have Claire herself judging some of their routines and approaching myself afterwards to compliment on their performance.”

Sleaford Gymnastics Club medallists. L-R Gabby Greig 9, Olivia Thorpe 8, Kennedy Shelley 11, Erin Harbron 11, Rachel Harte 11, Rebecca Fletcher 10, Abbie Jones 9, Niamh Harbron 9, Sophie McAndrew 10, Hannah Rushen 11 (front). Photo: David Dawson

Hannah Rushen won gold and Erin Harbron silver at Level Four whilst, at Level Five gold went to Rebecca Fletcher. Olivia Thorpe claimed silver at Level Six.

Also competing were: Level Six – Abbie Jones, Niamh Harbron and Gabby Greig; Level Five – Sophie McAndrew, Kennedy Shelley and Molli Wilson; Level Four – Rachel Harte.

Sleaford GC also took part in the County Level Seven and Six Championships.

Sammi said all the girls put in amazing performances: “A huge thank you goes to all of the coaches for their dedication and hard work with these amazing little gymnasts.”

In Level Seven, Olivia Winiarska won gold in age, was fifth on the beam and was overall vault champion.

Olivia Thorpe won silver in age at Level Six and also just missed out on gold by 0.03 for a silver on the floor. Olivia was overall bar champion.

Gabby Greig took bronze overall on vault, Amy Patchett won bronze in age and Echo Keating claimed the silver.

Also taking part were Niamh Harbron and Isabelle Harvey.