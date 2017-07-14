Heckington’s Kieran Tscherniawsky set for World Para-athletics Championship bid

Paralympian Kieran Tscherniawsky will be bidding to add to his major medal haul at the second-biggest event in his sport this week.

The Heckington-based field athlete returns to London Olympic Stadium to compete for Team GB at the World Para-athletics Championships this week.

Tscherniawsky has thrown three personal bests in the shot putt this season as he builds up to the big event. He begins his bid at 10.06am on Sunday.

He has competed at the last two Paralympics and is a former world junior champion and senior European silver medallist at discus.