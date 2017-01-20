HOCKEY: Leadenham club get back on pitch

Leadenham Hockey Club made their return to the field after the Christmas break on Saturday.

However, in the Men’s East League 3NW, Spalding 2nd versus Leadenham 1st was postponed due to a frozen pitch.

Men’s East League 6NW

Leadenham 2nd 1

Wisbech 4th 0

Leadenham had plenty of chances to score in this match against mid-table Wisbech, but failed to take their opportunities.

Some skilful play from Greg Ames earned him man of the match.

Leadenham’s goal scorer was Sam Darling.

Ladies East League 4NW

Leadenham Ladies 9

March 1st 1

Leadenham dominated from the start with an early goal from Flo Ireland.

More goals followed and keeper Kate Price was outstanding in goal with Leadenham only conceding one goal.

Some great midfield play from Sky Shiell earned her player of the match.

The win moved Leadenham to top of the league.

Leadenham goal scorers were Katie Ireland (4), Florence Ireland (2), Katherine Price (2) and Zoe Dunnett.