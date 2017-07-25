Honours even for Ruskington bowlers

It was honours even for Ruskington Bowls Club last week with two wins, two losses and a draw.

Just two points were taken at Leadenham in the City (evening) League.

Tony Codd with Trevor Thackray and Zack Thompson went down 18-23, David Miller’s set of Jock Mitchell and Les Warren lost 16-23, and Wendy Pateman with Isabel Drain and John Hurst went down 10-23. Ruskington’s fourth set of George Glover with Les Wilkinson and Paul Butterworth scored a pair on the last end to win 15-13.

It was a different story the next evening when they picked up eight points at home to Thorpe-on-the-Hill in the District League.

David Miller with Tom Chapman and Graham Croft crushed their opponents 28-9, George Glover’s set of Jock Mitchell and Lorraine Clifton won 25-14, but Wendy Pateman with Sue Mitchell and Les Warren lost 15-19.

The points were shared when Sleaford Town visited for a Woodhall Spa League match.

Les Jenkins with Carol Croft and Trevor Harding lost 14-18, but Cecil Hall with Jock Mitchell and Graham Croft won well, 21-13, while the third set of Sue Mitchell with Les Warren and Zack Thompson tied 16-all.

Ruskington took five points from a tight match with Eastgate in the Cliff League.

David Miller’s set of Isabel Drain and Les Warren pulled out five shots over the final three ends to tie 14-all, but Jim Matson’s set of Les Wilkinson and Trevor Thackray went down 13-23.

Jim Barclay with John Hurst and George Glover secured a last-gasp single on the final end to win 17-16 and Tony Codd’s set of Jock Mitchell and Paul

Butterworth took two on the final end to win 17-15, but the aggregate was lost.

Ruskington did the double over Stickney in the Coningsby League.

Tony Codd with Trevor Thackray and David Miller won 23-11, and Waylon Clarke’s set of Jock Mitchell and Lorraine Clifton hammered their opponents 29-10. Only Les Jenkins with Les Wilkinson and Jim Matson lost,16-20, but six league points keeps the club well placed.