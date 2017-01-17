INDOOR BOWLS: Sleaford club members enjoy mixed results

There were some mixed results for Sleaford Indoor Bowls Club members in the National Qualifying Competitions over the Christmas and New Year period.

David Bristow, the club’s last man standing in the Men’s Singles, just couldn’t get to grips with the short jack length bowled successfully by Paul Bark from Horncastle, albeit that the match was played at Sleaford. David lost 6-21 and Paul now goes on to play Jonathan West from Boston.

In the Men’s Pairs, Paul Roberts and David Bristow won convincingly 23-8 against Paul Bark and his partner from Horncastle, and next up are club-mates Richard Barnes and Trevor Bannister.

A resounding win for David Bristow’s set over Paul Bark’s set from Horncastle, 23-8 in the Men’s Fours, means their next match is at home against Ian Clark’s set from Boston.

Playing in the Men’s Over 50 Trips, John Maury’s set lost at home against Adrian Field’s set from Boston, 7-22. The club’s Mixed Pairs of Trevor Bannister and Carole Richardson were beaten by Paul Bark and his partner for Horncastle, 8-21.

The Ladies’ Singles saw Gloria Davies starting very strongly against Jayne Taplin, taking a 10-4 lead, but in the middle of the match the roles reversed, with Jayne catching up and going one shot in front, 10-11. However, Gloria responded well and closed out the match 21-12, and will now play at home against Jean Cammack from Boston.

In an all-Sleaford affair, Margaret McKie’s set of Gloria Davies, Steph Collin and Rhoda Wing won 15-10 against Sheila Pratt’s set of Patricia Rands, Linda Wills and Gill Dwyer in the Ladies’ Fours, and now play at Boston against Jean Thompson’s set. Playing in the Ladies’ Over 60 Pairs, Gloria Davies and partner lost to Jean Thompson and partner from Boston, 11-21.

Featured League games:

In the Friday Evening Rinks, Roy Barnes (Yo Yos) started with two shots on the first end but never led after that and lost 7-24 to Dave Chandley’s Bellringers. Trevor Bannister’s Bashers played against a depleted team of Brian Jenkinson’s Odd Balls, winning 14-9.

Peter Annison’s Ramshackles had a close match against Fred Collin’s Sleaham, winning 19-12, helped by scoring six shots on the 13th end.

The Monday/Wednesday Morning Trips had Doreen Wells’s Dominoes losing to R. Abbot’s If Only. The Dominoes scored four on the first end, then lost 5-18. Jean Gandy’s BW could not cope with some heavy scoring from John Dawson’s Slea Rusks, losing 7-26.

Robert Pask’s Scotties played Tony Dwyer’s Jenny Wrens in a fairly low scoring match that saw the Scotties winning 13-7.

In the Tuesday Early Evening Rinks, Carole Richardson’s Hopefuls lost 6-25 to Edna Rutkin’s Stickers, while Sheila Barr’s Barr Maids lost 9-11 in a very close match to Gillian Annison’s Pot Hunters.