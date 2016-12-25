INDOOR BOWLS: Sleaford ladies still not getting rub of the green

Sleaford Indoor Bowls Club ladies’ last Trudy Bates match of 2016 was played at home against Spalding, but they failed to secure victory, losing 76-106 for just two points.

The first half of the season has challenged the team who cannot, at the moment, secure an overall win, but perseverance will bring its reward eventually.

Joan Gilbert’s set of Jackie Wareham, Monica Law and Shirley Eaglen took an early lead to be 5-2 up after the fifth end, then the match became finely balanced and stood at 13-14 in favour of Spalding at the start of the 20th end. Then disaster struck, Spalding scored seven shots on the next end to dash any hopes that Sleaford had of success, losing 14-21.

Rink three saw Diane Watson, Janet Fergus, Terri Cornwell with Mary Thomas as skip winning the first three ends but couldn’t halt a major surge from Spalding who scored 16 shots over the last six ends, resulting in a 10-27 defeat.

Playing for Sleaford on rink four was the strong set of Gloria Davies, Barbara Barnes, Sheila Pratt with Sheila Methven in control. They started like a sprinter, scoring nine shots without reply and although the ends began to even out, Spalding pulled back to 17-17. However, Sleaford responded with a further four shots to win 21-17, giving the team two valuable points.

Gillian Annison’s set of Carole Richardson. Joan Knights and Ann Garnham were 1-17 down after the ninth end, and although they took control of the next six ends, scoring 11 shots, Spalding hit back with five more shots to leave Sleaford defeated 13-22.

Just one shot separated the teams playing on rink six, and that went in Spalding’s favour, winning 19-18.

Rhoda Wing’s set of Patricia Rands, Jenny Elphick and Helen Quirke started with a bang, taking a 9-0 lead after six ends. But the 12th end shaped the rest of the game, with Spalding scoring six shots that narrowed the gap to four shots. Although Sleaford held the lead at 18-13 going into the 17th end, Spalding took control of the last three ends with six shots scored to win 19-18.

There have been numerous occasions in the first half of the season where the Sleaford sets have been involved in some very close matches that haven’t gone in their favour, but the tide can turn and maybe the second half will give them the rub of the green.