Junior international crowned Sleaford Golf Club men’s champion

Sleaford Golf Club toasted young star Michael Baines last weekend when the junior became the latest teenager to be crowned club champion.

The 14-year-old carded scores of 73 on Saturday and Sunday to take the top men’s scratch prize from a field of more than 100 golfers with handicaps from one to 28.

Michael follows hot on the heels of Jake Craddock who became Sleaford GC’s youngest-ever men’s champion in 2015, just a month after his 14th birthday.

The St George’s Academy pupil is enjoying a sensational season, winning the county under 14s title as well as being promoted to Sleaford Golf Club’s A team.

And next month he will represent England Schoolboys in a home international against Scotland at Royal Troon.

Fellow international Craddock finished in second place as the juniors dominated, ahead of Mike Bown, Matt Lawson, Kev Blow and Rhys Mayers.

The Peake Medal, for the best nett score over the two days, went to Phil White, with Adam Varney in second place and Jonny Hotson, Dai Young, Brian Scarborough and Steve Rust taking the next four spots.

* Last week also saw the club host the Seniors Open on Thursday with 160 players from all over the area taking part.

Playing a fourball better ball format, the top prize was won by the Sleaford pairing of Al Pearson and Clive Boyfield, pushing home golfer Ken Squires and Nigel Prue, of Spalding, into second place.