Kieran takes fifth place at World Para-Athletics Championships

Heckington’s Kieran Tscherniawsky finished in fifth place in the F33 shot putt at the World Para-Athletics Championships.

Competing at the London Stadium, his best throw of 9.28m saw him hold his own against the globe’s top competitors.

Algeria’s Kamel Kardjena scooped gold with a putt of 10.43m.

Germany’s Daniel Scheil was second (10.36m) with bronze position going to Italian Giuseppe Campoccio (9.60m).

In fourth was Mehdi Alizadeh or Iran (9.32m).