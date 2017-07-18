Kieran takes fifth place at World Para-Athletics Championships

Heckington’s Kieran Tscherniawsky finished in fifth place in the F33 shot putt at the World Para-Athletics Championships.
Competing at the London Stadium, his best throw of 9.28m saw him hold his own against the globe’s top competitors.
Algeria’s Kamel Kardjena scooped gold with a putt of 10.43m.
Germany’s Daniel Scheil was second (10.36m) with bronze position going to Italian Giuseppe Campoccio (9.60m).
In fourth was Mehdi Alizadeh or Iran (9.32m).
Almost Done!
Registering with Sleaford Standard means you're ok with our terms and conditions.