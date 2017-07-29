Kieran turns his attention to the Euros

Kieran Tscherniawsky hopes he can use his World-Para Athletics Championships frustration to drive him on towards European glory.

The Heckington shot putter finished fifth in the F33 category in London last week.

“He’s very disappointed,” said grandma Molly Burrows, who revealed the 25-year-old wasn’t feeling well at the time of competition.

“He was throwing 9.90m before the event and 9.28m on the day - and 9.60m was enough for bronze.”

However, Kieran, who has cerebral palsy, is vowing to bounce backfrom his disappointment and batle for medals at next year’s Europeans in Berlin.

It is also hoped that he may be able to compete in the discus, his favoured discipline.

“He’ll have a bit of a break then he’ll be back in the gym and training,” Molly added.

“He won’t let it get him down. He wants to be selected and do well at the Europeans next year.”