Leadenham Hockey Club hosts inaugural club derby

Leadenham Hockey Club’s Ladies XI were back in action after a restful bye week, and looked full of energy on their return.
Three first-half goals for Emily Smith, Katherine Price, Florence Ireland highlighted a dominant performance against Long Sutton Seconds.
Smith had a goal disallowed in the second half, but Katie Ireland was on hand to add a fourth and seal three points.
* The men’s First XI travelled to Peterborough, and under the watchful eye of coach Ross Booth twice fought back from behind to grab a valuable away point, Neil Ireland and Sam McAllister with the goals.
* The first Leadenham derby took place as the newly-formed men’s third team took on the table-topping Seconds.
Ant Chapman (4), Sam Darling (3), James Ireland (2), Joe Beardall and Dale Line all scored for the seconds in a comprehensive victory for the promotion-chasers.
The score, however, did not reflect a strong performance from the Thirds, with a number of young and talented players catching the eye and highlighting the club’s positive future.
Leadenham HC thanks all of the umpires and club sponsors Mountains Skip Hire.
