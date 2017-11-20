Leadenham Hockey Club hosts inaugural club derby

Leadenham Hockey Club’s Ladies XI were back in action after a restful bye week, and looked full of energy on their return.

Three first-half goals for Emily Smith, Katherine Price, Florence Ireland highlighted a dominant performance against Long Sutton Seconds.

Smith had a goal disallowed in the second half, but Katie Ireland was on hand to add a fourth and seal three points.

* The men’s First XI travelled to Peterborough, and under the watchful eye of coach Ross Booth twice fought back from behind to grab a valuable away point, Neil Ireland and Sam McAllister with the goals.

* The first Leadenham derby took place as the newly-formed men’s third team took on the table-topping Seconds.

Ant Chapman (4), Sam Darling (3), James Ireland (2), Joe Beardall and Dale Line all scored for the seconds in a comprehensive victory for the promotion-chasers.

The score, however, did not reflect a strong performance from the Thirds, with a number of young and talented players catching the eye and highlighting the club’s positive future.

Leadenham HC thanks all of the umpires and club sponsors Mountains Skip Hire.