Leadenham Hockey Club Second XI go top, with a little help from their clubmates

Leadenham Hockey Club Third XI secured back-to-back wins for the first time and a hugely significant three points on Saturday.

Long Sutton Thirds had only dropped points once this season, against Leadenham’s second team, but a stout team performance from the Third XI brought a 2–1 victory against the former league leaders.

Tom Cade shone in a typically resolute performance from the defence, while Neil Ireland was on hand to convert chances into goals.

The result provided the Seconds with an opportunity to secure top spot in Division Six (NWN) at Spalding, a difficult place to pick up points.

But Leadenham produced some of the most fluid attacking hockey of the season to win 6–0.

Will Hill, Jack Cullen (2), Ant Chapman, and Matt Ortyl (2) were the goalscorers. It also marked the third clean sheet for Simon Chambers behind the league’s best defence which has conceded only three times across six matches.

The men’s First XI also made the trip to Spalding, but struggled after conceding two early goals.

A man-of-the-match performance from defender Ben Lane stemmed the tide, and captain Sam Macallister kept a cool head to net a penalty flick, but the match finished 2–1 to the hosts.

Finally, Leadenham Ladies retained their narrow advantage at the top of Division Four (NW) and their unbeaten record after a draw with Bourne Deeping Seconds.

Prolific goalscorer Katie Ireland opened the scoring with a reverse-stick hit, but Bourne scored either side of half-time to take the lead.

Sophie Gretton sealed a point late on, however, when her shot found the net despite a touch from Bourne’s keeper.

The club thanks their sponsors Mountains Skip Hire, and all of the umpires.