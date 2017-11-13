Leadenham Hockey Club: Thirds’ winning run ended at Bourne

All three of Leadenham Hockey Club’s men’s teams were in action last weekend, while the Ladies enjoyed a well-earned rest on their first bye week.

A late push back saw the third teams winning run in Division Six NWN brought to an end.

Bourne Deeping Fifths made the most of their attacking pressure and scored three times in the first half, despite a man-of-the-match performance from ‘keeper Robert Metheringham.

Leadenham looked to stage a comeback early in the second half, as a Max Cullen strike was steered into the goal by a Bourne defender.

But the home team responded quickly with a fourth and sealed the win with a fifth moments before the final whistle.

The Seconds enjoyed a much more positive result, dominating possession and attacking opportunities against Wisbech Fourth XI.

Jack Cullen, Ant Chapman and Andy Carter each bagged a brace, with further goals coming from James Ireland, Matt Ortyl and defender Joe Beardall to round off a 9-0 victory.

The First XI are turning 1-0 wins into a habit in Division Three NW, with three of their last four home matches decided by the odd goal.

Will Cutler deflected the ball in at the post to give Leadenham the advantage.

But few chances followed and a strong defensive performance was needed to survive a late surge from Cambridge City Vets.

* The club thanks all of the umpires and sponsors Mountains Skip Hire.