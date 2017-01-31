Leadenham Hockey: Ladies’ XI marches on at the top

Men’s East Leagues 3NW

CAMBRIDGE CITY VETS 3-1 LEADENHAM HC FIRST XI

The Vets took an early lead against 10-man Leadenham while two of the visitors were stuck in traffic and missed the start.

Jack Ashton equalised, but a green card for Charlie Cade saw Leadenham back down to 10 men for a period either side of half-time.

Again the Vets capitalised on this and scored early in the second half and followed it with a third goal.

Leadenham couldn’t respond. For the second week running, Dan Cade was voted man-of-the-match.

Men’s East leagues 6NW

SPALDING FOURTH XI 3-0 LEADENHAM HC SECOND XI

A strong defensive display from Leadenham kept league leaders Spalding quiet in the first half, with Aidan Friskney earning his man-of-the-match award with some impressive goalkeeping.

But Spalding excelled in the second half and took advantage of the tiring visitors.

Women’s East Leagues 4NW

LEADENHAM 5-0 ALFORD SECOND XI

Leadenham Ladies were without top goalscorer Kate Ireland once more, but they kept banging the goals in.

This week Sarah Taylor struck four times, while Emily Smith was also on target to keep Leadenham at the top of the table.

Player-of-the-match was Georgie Harwood

Junior Development League

LEADENHAM 1-4 NEWARK

The juniors faced their toughest match yet, against a very strong Newark team.

Newark started well and scored three early goals before Leadenham responded with a well-worked goal from Morgan Bevis just before half-time, but the visitors came back with another goal.

After a serious half-time talk from coaches Ben Lane and Andy Cade, the second half was a different story.

Solid defence from Molly Mountain, Henry Sardeson and Freddie Naylor earned them a three-way tie for player-of-the-match, while new goalkeeper Max Cullen kept a clean sheet in the second half thanks to some coaching tips from veteran keeper Simon Chambers.

Thanks to sponsors Mid UK Recycling and all of the umpires.