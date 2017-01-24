Leadenham Hockey: Mack double delivers win

Men’s East Leagues 3NW

LEADENHAM HC FIRST XI 1-3 ST NEOTS

The hosts struggled against a strong St Neots team.

Jack Ashton found the net for Leadenham, while a solid performance from Dan Cade in his new centre-midfield position earned him the man-of-the-match award.

Men’s East Leagues 6NW

LEADENHAM HC SECOND XI 4-2 LOUTH HC SECOND XI

Jason Tholen replaced the unavailable Antony Chapman as skipper, but there was little disruption as Leadenham scored three first-half goals.

This included a maiden goal for youngster Morgan Bevis, while Henry Young and Feargus Mack were also on target.

Louth fought back in the second half, with a couple of well-worked goals, but Mack, returning after breaking his finger in September, sealed the win with his second goal to earn the votes for man-of-the-match.

Ladies’ East Leagues 4NW

SPILSBY 2-2 LEADENHAM

Leadenham faced a tough match at Skegness without leading scorer Kate Ireland.

But the goals still came from Emily Smith and Zoe Dunnett, and the away team returned happy with the draw which keeps them top of the table.

Zoe Dunnett and Rosie Campbell tied for player-of-the-match votes.

Thanks to all umpires and club sponsor Mid UK Recycling.