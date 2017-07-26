Logan is the champ

Logan Somers is a national champion after winning the Double Mini-Trampoline title at the International Arena in Telford - making it a double delight.

The Sleaford Elite Gymnastics Club member had previously thrilled the crowds with a fantastic, nail-biting set of performances to take gold at the Regional Team Trampoline Tumbling and Double Min-trampoline Championships at Birmingham’s Barclaycard Arena.

Representing East Midlands Region, he nailed all four of his runs to take the top spot.

In Telford he had to do it all again, this time representing the Sleaford club.

Competing in the Level 1 Men’s 11-12 event - which was streamed live by British Gymnastics - Logan’s supreme concentration and focus meant he stuck his first run, a tuck jump full twist jump, to go into second place with a score of 28.7.

On his second run he nailed his pike jump half twist jump with an amazing score of 29.0 to put him ahead at the half-way stage.

His focus and training continued to pay off with a clean third run of full twist jump, pike jump to extend his lead at the top.

All he needed was to stick his last run – a tuck jump, tuck front somersault – to take the title.

As his supporters watched with baited breath, Logan went on to deliver his fourth run with the consistency he displays in training.

To thunderous applause, Logan took the title with a fantastic score of 115.0, a comfortable 0.7 ahead of his nearest rival.

Coach Patsy Shields said: “We are so thrilled for Logan.

“In training he is the perfect gymnast – always giving 100 per cent and doing whatever I ask of him.

“His hard work and dedication in training, coupled with his amazing mental focus and single mindedness have paid off.

“The club can now boast its first-ever national champion.”

Logan’s next goal is success at the British Trampoline and Trampolining Championships, where he will compete on trampoline and in artistic gymnastics.